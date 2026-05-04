Two kids drown after well wall collapses in Karnataka's Belagavi

BELAGAVI: Belagavi city reported a heartbreaking incident on Sunday morning, where two minor boys lost their lives after falling into a well near the Kapileshwar Temple, also widely known as ‘Dakshina Kashi’.

Preliminary reports stated that the tragedy occurred when a section of the well’s wall suddenly gave way.

The children had reportedly been swimming in the nearby Kapileshwar pond earlier and later sat on the edge of the adjacent well. The unexpected collapse caused both of them to plunge into the deep well, which led to this fatal accident.

The deceased have been identified as Shivam Parashuram Sundikar (7), a resident of Jed Galli in Shahapur, and Parashuram Raju Nilajkar (11), of Shivaji Nagar in Belagavi. News of the incident quickly spread across the locality, triggering panic and deep sorrow among residents. Grieving family members rushed to the site, and emotional scenes unfolded as relatives mourned the untimely loss of the young boys.

Emergency response teams, including the fire brigade and personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), promptly arrived at the scene and initiated rescue operations. Despite their swift response and sustained efforts, both could not be saved.

Belagavi City Corporation authorities also reached the location to assist in the operation. While the body of one child was recovered, search efforts were ongoing to locate the second victim. Officials have deployed cameras inside the well to ensure no other individuals are trapped and have begun pumping out water to facilitate the search process.