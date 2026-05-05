BJP’s Jeevaraj declared winner of Sringeri seat

CHIKKAMAGALURU: After a three-year legal battle, BJP candidate DN Jeevaraj was officially declared the winner of the Sringeri Assembly election following the verification and recounting of postal votes. He received his victory certificate from the returning officer on Monday.

As per the high court order, postal ballots were recounted and Returning Officer Gaurav Kumar Shetty announced the results. He later handed the certificate to Jeevaraj, who led by a margin of 52 votes in the recount held two days ago.

The recounting took place at IDSG College in Chikkamagaluru district and the results were submitted to the high court in a sealed envelope by the Election Officer.

After receiving the certificate, Jeevaraj visited the Sharada Mutt in Sringeri, offered special prayers to Goddess Sharadamba, and addressed the media. He said he had demanded a postal ballot recount immediately after the initial counting on May 13, 2023.

He claimed that invalid votes were wrongly credited to the incumbent Congress MLA, TD Rajegowda, and that he filed two complaints with the RO that same day through the BJP election agent.

“Despite my complaint, the authorities gave the certificate to Rajegowda. After two days, they replied by post. I had won that day itself, but they snatched away my victory. Now, that I have received justice, I am happy,” Jeevaraj said.