CM Siddaramaiah thanks voters in TN, Kerala for keeping BJP at bay

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah congratulated the voters of Kerala and Tamil Nadu for delivering a clear verdict saying “that the BJP’s divisive politics has no place in their states, just as in Karnataka and Telangana”.

The Congress victory in Kerala was anticipated, driven by cohesive leadership, strong candidate selection, and a well-executed campaign, he said. The CM gave credit to LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Wayand MP Priyanka Gandhi for playing a key role and working tirelessly for party’s success.

In West Bengal, there was a strong anti-incumbency sentiment against three-time CM Mamata Banerjee, he said. “Irregularities in voter list revisions, along with the misuse of administrative machinery, money, and muscle power, significantly influenced the outcome. The names of lakhs of her supporters were omitted during SIR,” he said.

BJP’s victory raises concerns about the health of India’s democratic system, he said. “Its reliance on religious polarisation continues to undermine democratic values. I believe people of West Bengal will reassess this mandate and respond accordingly in the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

Siddaramaiah felt that the scale of the result in TN was unexpected. “Tamil voters, who have historically rejected BJP’s communal politics, have always voted with awareness. It is concerning that sections of youth and women appear to have been swayed by the appeal of actor Vijay,” he said.