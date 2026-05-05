Investigation must be conducted into recounting: DKS

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said that they will conduct an investigation into the recounting of votes in the Sringeri Assembly constituency and also fight it legally. After the recount, the BJP candidate was declared the winner in the 2023 Assembly polls.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the DyCM said the results of the recounting were a dangerous trend for the country.

“This resembles an international conspiracy. If we had any suspicion, we would have gone to the Supreme Court. Here, the ballot boxes were opened, and some people were used to mark additional symbols on ballot papers that had votes cast in our favour. After all the bundles were declared valid, how did this change happen?” he said.

Shivakumar said wins and losses are normal in a democracy, but what has happened in the conspiracy is extremely shocking.

“Every vote would have been shown to everyone, indicating for whom it was cast. This would also have been recorded on camera. After all counting is done, the bundles are placed inside and sealed. After this, the bundles were reopened, and another mark was made. Then, through a court order, it was arranged that only those altered votes should be counted - and this is how it was done,” he said.

The DyCM said a major investigation must be conducted. “The Returning Officer should have sent the result to the court. The officer concerned observed all of this. This is a case of disgrace for the entire state,” he said, and alleged that officials have been misused and illegal acts have been committed.