Umesh Meti keeps his father’s legacy alive in Bagalkot

BAGALKOT: Defying expectations and setting a new electoral benchmark, Congress candidate Umesh Meti registered a resounding victory in the Bagalkot Assembly bypoll on Monday, winning by a massive margin of 22,332 votes. He defeated his nearest rival, BJP’s Veeranna Charantimath, who secured 76,587 votes. Meti polled 98,919 votes.

The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of veteran Congress leader HY Meti, who passed away on November 4 last year in Bengaluru at the age of 79 owing to age-related ailments.

Umesh sets new record

The victory is being seen as historic, as Umesh Meti has recorded the highest winning margin in the constituency since the 1985 Assembly elections. Notably, no candidate in the last four decades had crossed the 21,000-vote margin mark.

Ironically, the previous high-margin victory in recent times belonged to Charantimath himself, who had won by over 15,000 votes in the 2018 Assembly elections by defeating HY Meti.

Continuing the political legacy of his father, Umesh not only retained the seat for the Congress but significantly expanded the party’s vote base.

In the 2023 Assembly elections, HY Meti had won by a margin of 5,878 votes, securing 79,336 votes. In contrast, his son improved the tally by nearly 18,000 additional votes. Political observers attribute this decisive victory to multiple factors. Foremost among them was the united campaign carried out by Congress leaders.