Umesh Meti keeps his father’s legacy alive in Bagalkot

BAGALKOT: Defying expectations and setting a new electoral benchmark, Congress candidate Umesh Meti registered a resounding victory in the Bagalkot Assembly bypoll on Monday, winning by a massive margin of 22,332 votes. He defeated his nearest rival, BJP’s Veeranna Charantimath, who secured 76,587 votes. Meti polled 98,919 votes.
The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of veteran Congress leader HY Meti, who passed away on November 4 last year in Bengaluru at the age of 79 owing to age-related ailments.
Umesh sets new record
The victory is being seen as historic, as Umesh Meti has recorded the highest winning margin in the constituency since the 1985 Assembly elections. Notably, no candidate in the last four decades had crossed the 21,000-vote margin mark.
Ironically, the previous high-margin victory in recent times belonged to Charantimath himself, who had won by over 15,000 votes in the 2018 Assembly elections by defeating HY Meti.
Continuing the political legacy of his father, Umesh not only retained the seat for the Congress but significantly expanded the party’s vote base.
In the 2023 Assembly elections, HY Meti had won by a margin of 5,878 votes, securing 79,336 votes. In contrast, his son improved the tally by nearly 18,000 additional votes. Political observers attribute this decisive victory to multiple factors. Foremost among them was the united campaign carried out by Congress leaders.
Another critical factor was the overwhelming support from women and rural voters. The election strategy, overseen by Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, also proved instrumental. He was specifically assigned the responsibility of managing the campaign and is believed to have ensured effective coordination among party leaders.
Speaking to TNIE, APMC Minister Shivanand Patil, who campaigned extensively in the bypolls as he was Bagalkot district in-charge minister during the Congress-JDS coalition government, praised the role of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in securing the win.
He noted that Siddaramaiah’s active presence on the ground and his efforts to bring together leaders from various communities played a crucial role. According to him, the CM ensured that ministers and party leaders campaigned in harmony, sending a strong and unified message to voters. He also pointed out the respect and goodwill enjoyed by the late HY Meti translated into votes for his son.
Credit to five guarantees
Patil further credited the Congress’ five guarantee schemes for the victory, stating that these welfare measures have consistently worked in the party’s favour in bypoll held after the 2023 Assembly polls. He remarked that the guarantees have helped the Congress defeat even high-profile candidates, including the sons of former CMs— HD Kumaraswamy and Basavaraj Bommai.
Why Meti over Charantimath?
Analysts also believe that voters made a pragmatic choice by supporting the ruling party candidate. They opined that electing a BJP candidate like Charantimath would not have altered the political equation at the state level. Instead, voters preferred to back Umesh Meti, expecting that being part of the ruling party would facilitate quicker development works and better access to government resources.
For the Congress, the by-election held additional significance as it was closely associated with CM Siddaramaiah. Sharing a long-standing political and personal relationship with the late HY Meti, and belonging to the same Kuruba community, Siddaramaiah treated the election as a matter of prestige. He campaigned extensively in the constituency and mobilised several ministers and senior leaders to ensure the party’s victory.
After the results, Umesh Meti, in a brief interaction with the media, attributed his victoryto the collective efforts of Congress leaders and the impact of the guarantees. He also assured the electorate that he wouldcontinue and complete the development works initiated by his late father.
No to ‘Hindutva’
On the other hand, the results are being interpreted as a setback for the BJP’s campaign strategy, particularly its emphasis on Hindutva. The party had attempted to highlight issues such as the stone-pelting incident near Pankha Masjid during the Shivaji Jayanti procession. Additionally, the
BJP did not object to the participation of expelled MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal in the campaign, who is known for his provocative statements.
The outcome suggests that voters prioritised local development, governance, and welfare measures over communal narratives, ultimately delivering a decisive mandate in favour of the Congress.