40 child labourers identified, 14 FIRs in Mandya district

MANDYA: As many as 40 child labourers were identified, and 14 FIRs have been registered in Mandya district in the last year.

Speaking at the district-level executive committee and district-level task force meeting on The Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, Rules 2017 (Central/State), held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office hall here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Kumar stressed the need to identify children under the age of 14 working in garages, hotels, and factories, and to take strict legal action against the owners.

“It’s crucial to identify children engaged in labour and ensure they receive compulsory education. District authorities must visit all schools, engage with parents of frequently absent children, and gather relevant information,” he said.

He added that under the Child and Adolescent Labour Act, 1986, district authorities conducted 951 inspections between April 2025 and March 2026, resulting in the identification of 40 child labourers.

“Of these, 14 FIRs have been registered, and 26 cases are under the jurisdiction of the JMFC. Awareness programmes must be held at the taluk level to educate the public about child and adolescent labour. Children working as labourers should receive counselling, education, and skill training,” the deputy commissioner said.

Senior Civil Judge and District Legal Services Authority member secretary Anand M highlighted the importance of holding task force panel meetings every three months at both district and taluk levels.

He said awareness programmes on child labour and child marriage should be conducted. During 2025-26, nine street plays were staged, 7,000 pamphlets were distributed, 22 wall writings were completed, and awareness programmes were conducted in six gram panchayats to promote the elimination of child labour in the district, he said.