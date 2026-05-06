‘Anti-incumbency powered Vijay’s win’: Sumalatha

BENGALURU: Actor-turned-politician Sumalatha on Tuesday said TVK chief Vijay’s electoral victory reflects a strong public mandate driven largely by anti-incumbency after five years of the same regime, while cautioning that his governance approach remains uncertain.

Speaking to TNIE, she noted that despite actor Vijay’s massive popularity translating into a significant win, the presence of a hung Assembly raises concerns.

“People’s mandate has to be respected in a democracy, whether we like it or not,” she said, adding that the real test now lies in governance. Sumalatha also criticised Vijay’s manifesto, describing it as containing “unreasonable promises” that could be difficult to sustain, particularly given Tamil Nadu’s already high debt levels.

She warned that implementing such commitments could pose a “nightmarish challenge”. Actor Shivarajkumar praised Vijay’s resilience, stating that staying silent during criticism and letting work speak is “the biggest victory,” and expressed hope that he would fulfil promises.