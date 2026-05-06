CM’s post not vacant, says Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday rejected any possibility of a change in the chief minister’s post, saying there is no vacancy.

Priyank told reporters that his father and All-India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge has clearly stated that the CM’s post is not vacant, making any discussion of prospective change irrelevant.

His remarks come amid widespread speculation that the CM would be changed in June. The comments are significant amid ongoing political discussions in Karnataka Congress circles on leadership and possible shifts in the state government. Priyank’s assertion reinforces the high command’s position on the current leadership arrangement.

The talk about a possible change in CM or a cabinet reshuffle has dominated headlines since October with talks of October Kranti or November Kranti. Sources said Congress has officially not made any statement about changing the CM so far, but some have indicated off the record that there could be a change in June.