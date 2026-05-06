Dharwad set for bypoll,will Kulkarni’s wife enter fray?

DHARWAD: Following the disqualification of Vinay Kulkarni as MLA by the Assembly secretariat after his conviction in a murder case, the Dharwad Assembly constituency is now vacant, setting the stage for a by-election.

Parties have already started the groundwork on finalising their candidates. Kulkarni’s supporters have started an online campaign, backing his wife Shivaleela Kulkarni as the Congress candidate, while BJP cadres are batting for their former MLA Amrut Desai.

Kulkarni’s supporters said Shivaleela stands a better chance of winning the seat as she has the sympathy factor. Also, many voters feel that Kulkarni did serve the constituency well and picking his wife would help the party, they added. “Anything can happen in politics. As party workers, we have to obey the high command,” they said. BJP workers said Desai will be their candidate.

“His selection would be apt as he had won once and has connections in the constituency. We are sure that he will get the chance so we are setting the momentum,” they added.

A political expert said, “Shivaleela is chairperson of the Karnataka Urban Water Supply Sewerage Board. Giving a chance to family members may result in some opposition. For BJP, as of now, there are no other candidates except Desai, but things may change when the bypoll gains momentum.”