FIR against BJP MLA appears to be politically motivated: Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: Orally observing that the First Information Report (FIR) registered against Sringeri BJP MLA DN Jeevaraj on charges of tampering with postal ballots on a complaint filed by the polling agent of defeated Congress candidate TD Rajegowda appears to be politically motivated, stated the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, staying further investigation into the case.

The court said that the FIR appears to be politically motivated, as it was registered three years after the alleged tampering of postal ballots on May 13, 2023. The current returning officer, Gaurva Shetty, has not been made an accused, despite allegations against him in the complaint, said a vacation bench of Justice V Srishananda, staying the FIR.

The court also issued notice to the complainant, Sudhir Kumar Murolli, who filed the complaint on behalf of Rajegowda at the Chikkamagaluru Town police station. The state is at liberty to move the court for vacating the stay, said the court, adjourning the hearing to May 7.

It passed the interim order after hearing a petition filed by Jeevaraja, who is accused No.2, questioning the legality of the FIR filed on May 3 this year, registered on various provisions of the IPC and the Representation of People Act.