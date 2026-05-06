Karnataka netas play key role in Pondy politics

BENGALURU: Cross-state political engagement by BJP leaders has shaped developments in the Union Territory of Puducherry, roughly a six-hour drive from Bengaluru, following the recent assembly elections.

Former Bharathinagar MLA and BJP’s Puducherry state in-charge Nirmal Kumar Surana told TNIE that the party had held a day-long meeting to review its performance in the 30-member Puducherry Legislative Assembly. The party’s own tally stood at four, down from six in the previous election. However, with allies securing additional seats, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) holds a strong position with 18 seats, while the DMK-Congress alliance performed poorly.

During the meeting, the party elected A Namassivayam as its Legislative Party leader. With AINRC leader and incumbent Chief Minister N Rangaswamy set to continue, the BJP is weighing its options in the new government formation. The coming days will be crucial as various parties finalise their positions following the NDA’s comfortable majority in the 30-seat House.

The involvement of Karnataka-based leaders like Surana reveals the party’s strategy of deploying experienced hands to strengthen organisational presence. It may be recalled that senior Karnataka BJP leader CT Ravi had served as the party’s general secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu in the previous polls. Former BJP Tamil Nadu state president and IPS officer K Annamalai had served as deputy commissioner of police in Bengaluru.

BJP South India coordinator Prakash Mandoth said, “The Karnataka team has worked extensively with the Puducherry unit which is spread over three locations for coordination and visits of Union ministers, VVIPs, star campaigners and leaders.”