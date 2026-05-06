Opposition paid price for snubbing Women’s Bill: Somanna

BENGALURU: Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V Somanna on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on opposition parties, stating that those who opposed the Women’s Reservation Bill have been “taught a lesson” by women voters in the recent Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference, he said parties such as Trinamool Congress (TMC), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Left had ignored women’s empowerment by opposing the legislation introduced to strengthen ‘Nari Shakti’.

Somanna credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for pushing the Women’s Reservation Bill and said voters rejected the parties that stood against it. He claimed that the BJP’s strong performance in West Bengal reflected public dissatisfaction with the governance of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, including on women’s safety.

Turning to Tamil Nadu, he criticised the DMK for “dynastic politics” and said voters were signalling a desire for change. In Karnataka, Somanna alleged that the Congress came to power using “money and influence”, while accusing leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, of “ineffective leadership”.

He also took aim at Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of selectively questioning electronic voting machines only after electoral defeats.

Expressing confidence, Somanna said the BJP’s performance in states like West Bengal and Kerala could reshape national politics, adding that the party would address its shortcomings in Karnataka.