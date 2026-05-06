Researchers develop carbon-free analog for iron

BENGALURU: Scientists from the Indian Institute of Science and the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras have made a significant breakthrough in understanding ferrocene, a unique organometallic compound discovered accidentally over 75 years ago.

The stability and distinctive structure have challenged researchers, particularly in attempts to break its tightly bound molecular framework. In their recently published study, the team reports a novel carbon-free method to disrupt this structure, marking an important step forward in organometallic chemistry.

In the research paper- ‘[Os(η5-B5H10)2]: A carbon-free analogue of ferrocene’, published in the Science journal, they said, the manner in which boron mimics carbon in its ability to bind compounds and form stable complex structures, opens up a development of new types of materials for the future.

Scientists said that it has become an important reagent in catalysis, materials, biology and medicine, and complex structures like ferrocene are not limited to carbon-based chemistry.

They used a metal called osmium, which also falls in the same group of the periodic table as iron, to hold the boron and hydrogen elements together. They also noted that the bonding with boron, instead of iron, was much stronger in binding the hydrogen atoms and forming effective carbon rings.