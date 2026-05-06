Smart safety system installed on KIA tarmac

BENGALURU: Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Bengaluru will see a new “smart airside safety system” installed on the tarmac. The system will operate at cross service roads (CSRs), ensuring that aircraft and ground vehicles move safely and seamlessly, without any collisions.

CSRs are among the most sensitive areas within airport operations, requiring precise and seamless coordination between aircraft and ground vehicles.

Traditionally, right of way protection at these intersections has been reliant on manual or semi-manual inset light activation, creating dependencies on human intervention, increasing the risk of delays.

The new system integrates artificial intelligence-based surveillance, with a centralised control panel to support safe right-of-way management and improve manoeuverability.

Human error, especially during night and low-visibility conditions, is expected to be brought down to a minimum. “Precision-led signal activation improves traffic flow, minimises unnecessary stoppage and enhances turnaround efficiency.

It also establishes a scalable foundation for predictive safety analytics, enabling trend analysis, peak-hour optimisation, compliance mapping and risk forecasting to support improvement and stronger airside governance,” stated BIAL.