Tamilians, Malayalees in Bengaluru rejoice over results

BENGALURU: While expressing joy over the success in the maiden Assembly results for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Party, which is ready to form the government in Tamil Nadu, Tamils in Karnataka say the result is a big surprise for them.
Many said that they expected both DMK and AIADMK would score big. The Tamils feel that the drug mafia is a big challenge, and many governments across the country are facing challenges and feel that Tamil Nadu should do something big to curb the menace.
“We expect the new government to tackle the drug mafia as youngsters are getting addicted to ganja,” said S Silambarasan, vice president of Karnataka TVK unit.
G Dhamodharan, Bengaluru Tamil Sangam President, and Francis S from Karnataka-Tamil Federation, Mysuru, expressed shock over the results as they felt that either ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK) or All India Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (AIADMK) would score big.
“The new generation is fascinated by the on-screen aura of Vijay. He was not seen much in the campaign. Don’t know what he will do and how he will approach challenges. Delivering dialogue on screen is different from delivering a good administration,” said Dhamodharan.
“In other states, the BJP will first support and stitch an alliance, and finally it will emerge as a dominant force, and the saffron party may now try to use its ally to stitch partners with Vijay,” Francis said.
The Bengaluru Kerala Samajam leaders congratulated the UDF and said that they want the new UDF government to give health coverage for ‘Pravasi Malayalees’ (outside Kerala residents), as they are sending part of their income to the state due to language and cultural connection. “We may have moved out of Kerala to other states for various reasons, but our commitment to has always remained on top.
We still have our family, and we send money to them,” said Rejikumar, General Secretary, Kerala Samajam, Bengaluru. Rejikumar also stated that the United Democratic Front, in its manifesto, has announced that Rs 25 lakh medical expenses per family in Kerala should be extended to ‘Pravasi’ Malayalees outside Kerala.