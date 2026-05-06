Tamilians, Malayalees in Bengaluru rejoice over results

BENGALURU: While expressing joy over the success in the maiden Assembly results for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Party, which is ready to form the government in Tamil Nadu, Tamils in Karnataka say the result is a big surprise for them.

Many said that they expected both DMK and AIADMK would score big. The Tamils feel that the drug mafia is a big challenge, and many governments across the country are facing challenges and feel that Tamil Nadu should do something big to curb the menace.

“We expect the new government to tackle the drug mafia as youngsters are getting addicted to ganja,” said S Silambarasan, vice president of Karnataka TVK unit.