Adigas Yatra announces up to Rs 20,000 off on international tours under ‘Namma Guarantee’ scheme

BENGALURU: Adigas Yatra, Karnataka’s reputed travel agency, has now announced a bumper discount offer for its tourists. It has announced huge discounts on its international tour packages.

Under the company’s ‘Namma Guarantee’ scheme, tourists can avail discounts ranging from Rs 2,000 up to a maximum of Rs 20,000 on all international tours.

If the maximum discount is not utilised on an international tour, an additional offer of Rs 5,000 can be availed on any domestic or international tour. Adigas Yatra is offering this deal for a limited period, and founder K. Nagaraj Adiga has appealed to tourists to take advantage of such opportunity.

“Over the past year, international tourism has become expensive due to various global crises, rupee depreciation, and the Iran-US conflict in West Asia, among other reasons. Even so, Adigas Yatra is offering this special discount so that tourists are not deprived of a rich experience of exploring countries and enjoying leisure,” said Founder and MD K. Nagaraj Adiga. He urged tourists to utilise this limited-period offer.

COUNTRIES COVERED

Customers can avail the discount for tours to Australia, New Zealand, England, Europe, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, South Africa, Vietnam, Cambodia, Bali, Sri Lanka, Nepal-Muktinath, and Kailash Manasarovar Yatra.

“Adigas Yatra has never compromised on the quality of services provided to tourists. The tourist is king,’” says Nagaraj Adiga. Adigas Yatra is a household name for providing tourists with stays in luxurious star hotels, excellent and varied cuisine, and unforgettable travel experiences by covering entry tickets to world-famous destinations, even when costs are high.”

CEO Asha N. Adiga said, for more information, interested individuals can directly visit any of the offices or call 080-26616678 / 7022259008 / 9449478944, or visit the website: http://www.adigasyatra.com