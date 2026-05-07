Bengaluru hosts 5th BRICS SAI leaders’ summit on urban mobility

BENGALURU: India kicked off the 5th BRICS Supreme Audit Institutions -SAI Leaders’ Summit in Bengaluru on Wednesday, bringing together top auditors from BRICS nations to address growing challenges of rapid urbanisation under the theme “Ease of Living with a Focus on Urban Mobility.”

The two-day summit, convened by the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) of India as part of India’s BRICS Chairmanship in 2026, features 42 delegates, including Heads of SAIs from member countries.

The summit was opened with an inaugural address by K Sanjay Murthy, Comptroller and Auditor General of India. This was followed by opening remarks from heads of delegations, who shared national perspectives on auditing the urban sector and mobility initiatives amid the pressures of fast-growing cities, infrastructure needs, and service delivery.

Discussions will be centred on two sub-themes: ease of living: audit of the urban sector and audit of urban mobility.

Representatives from Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Russia, South Africa, and the UAE will present on critical issues.

These include efficiency of public investments in urban transport, development of sustainability, environmental impacts of urban expansion, accountability mechanisms, and improving quality of life. Participants are expected to explore opportunities for capacity building, modernising audit methods with data-driven.

The summit will conclude on May 8 with the adoption of the BRICS SAI Work Plan 2027-28 and the Bengaluru Declaration.