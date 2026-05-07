Congress has no ideology, says Karnataka LoP Ashoka as party dumps DMK for Vijay’s TVK in TN

TUMAKURU: Leader of Opposition R Ashoka has said that the true colour of the Congress has been revealed after it joined hands with Vijay’s TVK in Tamil Nadu, ditching its long-time ally, the DMK. “Now any party that wants to have an alliance with the Congress needs to rethink,” Ashoka said.

The Congress has entered into an alliance with TVK, breaking its pre-poll alliance with the DMK. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Ashoka said, “The DMK lost the election.

The Congress wasted no time in joining hands with TVK. The Congress has no ideology. Congress has broken the trust of DMK... that is why people do not trust the Congress.”

Those in INDIA bloc and others who wish to join hands with the Congress now need to rethink, he said. “The Congress has backstabbed the DMK. After the betrayal, the DMK is now left alone,” the BJP leader said, adding that the Congress has now grabbed the “winning horse’s tail”.