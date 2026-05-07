DK Shivakumar denies link between MLAs’ ticket demands, IPL final shift to Ahmedabad

BENGALURU: karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday denied allegations that the IPL final, which was supposed to be held in Bengaluru, was shifted to Ahmedabad due to demands for IPL tickets from MLAs.

“No connection between match tickets to MLAs and IPL final venue shift,’’ he said.

He told reporters that Ahmedabad has a bigger stadium and can accommodate more spectators. That could be the reason why the IPL final match was shifted there. There is no connection between the distribution of tickets to MLAs and the shifting of the final match, he stated. When questioned, he stated that in other places, 50 per cent of the tickets are reserved.

On the Board of Control for Cricket in India stating that the decision to shift was made due to the ticket issue, he said, “Let them make such a statement. I will give an appropriate response to that.”