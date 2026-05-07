INTERVIEW| ‘Breakdown of communication biggest challenge before humanity today’: Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar

The ongoing wars in Ukraine, Russia and West Asia have rocked the world and taken a toll on people across countries. Uncertainty, loss of life, jobs, inflation and fear of the unknown are creating havoc, leading to stress, unease, unrest, and breakdown of relationships, among other lifestyle issues.
These negative feelings are getting manifested into violence, road rage, mental disquiet, abuse and self-harm. Increasing self-centredness in people and lack of intra and interpersonal communication are largely the reasons for the growing angst.
“There is a breakdown of communication. Tapas (self-discipline/austerity) is zero in people today. People are so impulsive and self-centered they don’t consider others’ point of view. This is leading to conflict. When there is prejudice, you don’t listen to others’ point of view,” said spiritual guru and Founder of The Art of Living (AoL) Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar, in an exclusive interview with TNIE, ahead of his 70th birthday on May 13.
Excerpts:
As a spiritual healer, what do you think are the biggest challenges confronting humanity today?
Breakdown of communication and lack of awareness about caring and sharing (are the biggest challenges).
There is so much conflict and unrest in the world. At an individual level, we see a lot of stress and anxiety. What is your message to people?
Young people today are facing a lot of challenges about inner conflict. This is because our tolerance level is low. Science says when the Anterior Cingulate Cortex (ACC) part of the brain weakens and shrinks, our tolerance level is also low.
That is why tapasvis (hermits) say that endure something even though you don’t like it. It helps the ACC grow and become stronger. Tapas is lacking today. It’s almost zero now. This is the reason people are so impulsive. And if you are impulsive, you are self-centered and don’t consider others’ point of view. They either go into depression or become aggressive. Both are not healthy for society or normal life. This is where pranayam, kriya and meditation help people gain their inner strength.
Does spirituality help young people? How do you introduce spirituality to them?
Today, we find bhajan clubbing in many places. Initially, we started it several years ago, with young people singing bhajans in Argentina around 2012, 2013 and 2014. Our Latin American bhajan singers went to bars and requested bar owners to stop serving hard drinks for one or two hours and serve only soft drinks.
During that time, they sang musical bhajans and invited people to join in. It was successful. It came out in the news and spread to many bars. Initially, it sounded odd , why would someone take bhajans to bars? But I felt there was no harm in it. Just as they (social workers and spiritual healers) visit jails to help reform prisoners, this is another way of intoxication through spiritual ecstasy rather than alcohol and other addictive substances. In this way, we can help many young people come out of addiction to intoxicants.
Is shrinking attention span and growing restlessness because of a lack of role models in society?
No, it is because of too much bombardment on the mind with too many impulses and impressions. This makes the mind cluttered, reducing clarity, vision and focus. Meditation helps bring that back.
Meditation is an age-old practice. Do you think it is necessary, more so now because of increasing stress?
Meditation is more relevant today than before. It is no longer a luxury, it has become a necessity.
How much time should a person meditate in a day? People say they don’t have time.
If you meditate you actually gain time because you get deep rest in a short time. Even 10 minutes a day is enough. It is like mental hygiene, just as brushing your teeth is part of daily hygiene.
Can you take us back to your early days; from a young boy to a spiritual leader?
For me, spirituality was like fish is to water. From a very young age, I was entrenched in it. While talking to my peers, many times I used to feel out of place. They would talk about cricket and other things, which did not mean much to me at that age. In my younger days I preferred spending time with elderly people. After school hours, I used to spend time with my teacher, Pandit Sudhakar Chaturvedi, who was also with Mahatma Gandhi for 40 years. Then I spent time with Maharshi Mahesh Yogi (founder of Transcendental Meditation).
How and when did you found the Art of Living (AoL)?
I was 24 years old when I started AoL. Since then, things have unfolded like a poem. In the beginning, there were a lot of challenges.
I had to face a lot of prejudice in the world, from within India and from the West. This happens if you are not from an established matha or tradition, and are teaching something new. The younger generation accepted it, but the older generation was skeptical. Yoga was not so popular when I was teaching. People thought they would go to the Himalayas or run away from home. They could not relate to meditation and yoga to a normal family or social family. This was a challenge.
Our tradition did not have a very good name then. In the West also, when people spoke of yoga or meditation, they were quite skeptical. In fact, there was a lot of resistance in those days. That is why I coined the name ‘Art of Living’. The curiosity drew interest in people. They would come and do pranayama and yoga. Acceptance then became easier.
You were appointed to Sri Ram Mandir (Ayodhya) mediation panel and had suggested an out-of-court settlement to make way for construction of the Ram Temple at the disputed site. Can you tell us about your involvement in the issue?
I got involved in it when former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayjee asked me to talk to the Muslim Personal Law Board members and other leaders. I held talks and gave them a proposal. After so many years, the same proposal was discussed for mediation. I am a Science student, I studied Physics and Mathematics. I am not a lawyer, and know nothing of the legal fraternity. But I met the legal team and around 1,200 imams. I also went around the country, spoke to them and convinced them that they should come to terms and learn to live together. The mediation went on. Basically, we had proposed to give five acres of land to them and in return they relinquished the (Babri Masjid) land for the temple. This is what eventually happened.
You were also involved in solving militancy in Kashmir. What was your role?
There is a need for a change of heart and awareness in people. Change can happen only when you approach (a problem) with that attitude. Dialogue is very important. In Kashmir we also did a de-radicalization programme. People do not see beyond when they are in a circle. They keep thinking the same thing. Prejudice is a very big issue. When there is prejudice, you do not listen to the other’s point of view. We made a small effort to help people drop their prejudice.
How did you help break prejudices?
It was by God’s grace. When people came, they saw that we were sincere. They felt the spiritual energy which went a step beyond one’s religious faith and belief system. That energy impacted the heart and mind and helped people to open up and listen (to other viewpoints). They then dropped prejudice and began to see the result in their own lives.
How does the Art of Living Foundation’s Sudarshan Kriya help people?
Sudarshan Kriya has been shown to support both mental and physical wellbeing. Around 700 research papers from various institutions have been published from around the world and they highlighted benefits such as reducing stress by lowering cortisol levels, strengthening immunity, improving mental alertness and clarity, and enhancing overall emotional balance. It also suppresses 300 genes in our body which cause Alzheimer’s Disease, cancer and many other diseases. So multiple benefits have again and again proved it to be a good practice. This is something that can be practiced regularly to maintain inner balance and resilience.
Should these practices also reach youngsters?
Yes, absolutely. These programmes are already being adopted across many industries in the country. Even the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) is conducting such sessions for bureaucrats. Many officials come, attend two or three sessions, and experience a complete transformation. This shows how relevant and necessary these practices have become in modern life.
In some countries, prison sentences are reduced for those who practice these techniques (Sudarshan Kriya, meditation etc)... do you think the same should be done in India?
Many prisons around the world have done this, reducing prison terms based on reform and good conduct. In some countries, term sentences also gets reduced by 10-30 per cent. India also has some systems that reward better behaviour and sincere practice.
How do you de-stress after listening to so many people’s worries every day?
First, you should ask if I get stressed. I don’t let things in, so there is nothing to let go. Wisdom and awareness help keep a distance from stress.
How do you view life?
As a dream. The past is a dream, the future is another dream and the call is to wake up from it.
PM TO ADDRESS ART OF LIVING’S 45TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS
BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 45th anniversary celebrations of The Art of Living Foundation on May 10, marking the 70th birthday of its founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The event will bring together participants from over 182 countries, both online and offline, in what organisers describe as a landmark global gathering. The PM is expected to deliver the keynote address and inaugurate a newly constructed Dhyan Mandir, a dedicated meditation hall.
The celebrations will also feature nationwide service initiatives focusing on mental well-being, rural development, environmental conservation and social transformation.
The event will host global leadership dialogues and policy roundtables on governance, business, education and civil society, alongside cultural festivals showcasing artistic traditions from across participating nations.
A global meditation for world peace, led by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on May 13, will be open to participants worldwide. Additional highlights include recognition of “unsung heroes” across more than 450 districts in India and a policy roundtable on prisoner welfare and reforms. A BIMSTEC Youth Leadership Exchange, organised with the Ministry of External Affairs, will also bring together young leaders from member nations.