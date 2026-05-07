INTERVIEW| ‘Breakdown of communication biggest challenge before humanity today’: Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar

The ongoing wars in Ukraine, Russia and West Asia have rocked the world and taken a toll on people across countries. Uncertainty, loss of life, jobs, inflation and fear of the unknown are creating havoc, leading to stress, unease, unrest, and breakdown of relationships, among other lifestyle issues.

These negative feelings are getting manifested into violence, road rage, mental disquiet, abuse and self-harm. Increasing self-centredness in people and lack of intra and interpersonal communication are largely the reasons for the growing angst.

“There is a breakdown of communication. Tapas (self-discipline/austerity) is zero in people today. People are so impulsive and self-centered they don’t consider others’ point of view. This is leading to conflict. When there is prejudice, you don’t listen to others’ point of view,” said spiritual guru and Founder of The Art of Living (AoL) Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar, in an exclusive interview with TNIE, ahead of his 70th birthday on May 13.

Excerpts:

As a spiritual healer, what do you think are the biggest challenges confronting humanity today?

Breakdown of communication and lack of awareness about caring and sharing (are the biggest challenges).

There is so much conflict and unrest in the world. At an individual level, we see a lot of stress and anxiety. What is your message to people?

Young people today are facing a lot of challenges about inner conflict. This is because our tolerance level is low. Science says when the Anterior Cingulate Cortex (ACC) part of the brain weakens and shrinks, our tolerance level is also low.