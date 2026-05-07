Karnataka Minister NS Boseraju directs officials to be prepared for El Nino effects

BENGALURU: Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science and Technology NS Boseraju on Wednesday directed officials to be prepared for the El Nino weather impact.

He directed officials across the state to ensure that all leakages are plugged in tanks, reservoirs and other water bodies coming under the minor irrigation department. He held a high-level meeting on water security and drought preparedness in view of El Nino. He directed officials across 18 divisions to prevent leakages and stressed on the need to recharge groundwater and mandate rainwater harvesting to ensure there is no water stress across the state.

Also present at the meeting were scientists from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), experts from KSRSAC, KSNDMC, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and engineers from the minor irrigation department.

During the meeting, experts recommended prioritising groundwater recharge initiatives and adopting long-term water conservation strategies for effective management of available water resources. They also stressed the need for large-scale public awareness campaigns promoting rainwater harvesting.

Boseraju said: “We must begin preparing immediately to face the possible impact of El Nino in the coming months. We must aim to prevent water leakage from tanks, dams and reservoirs. Immediate preventive measures must be taken to ensure that even minor water leakages are avoided.”