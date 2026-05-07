Mysuru installs mirror-like steel walls to stop public urination near KSRTC bus stand

MYSURU: To tackle the persistent problem of public urination outside the KSRTC sub-urban bus stand, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials have come up with an innovative solution. Reflective, mirror-like stainless steel sheets have been installed along the footpath on Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road opposite the bus stand to deter offenders.

The polished stainless steel frames, covering 85 meters, act as mirrors, exposing anyone attempting to urinate in public and discouraging the behaviour.

The area had become notorious for foul smells, particularly affecting women and children, as men often used the roadside stormwater drain instead of public urinals inside the bus stand.

Despite previous warnings and notice boards, public urination persisted, prompting MCC to identify the location as a major “Yellow Spot” requiring urgent action.

MCC engineer Faizal A M explained the decision-making process. “We initially considered mirrors, then mica glass and acrylic sheets, but ultimately chose stainless steel for durability and cost-effectiveness. The frames are welded to the roadside and equipped with lights connected to the street lamps, ensuring the area remains monitored at night. Public urinals staff have also been tasked with protecting the frames from damage.”

Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif said the initiative will help prevent public urination and enhance Mysuru’s image as a tourist-friendly city. Early reports indicate that the reflective sheets have successfully discouraged people from urinating in the area.