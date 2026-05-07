PM Modi to address party workers at Karnataka's HAL Airport on Sunday

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers from Bengaluru near HAL Airport on May 10. With Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) polls likely to be held this year, BJP is gearing up for polls with Modi addressing a large gathering on Sunday.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and other senior MLAs from Bengaluru convened a meeting at the party office where he held a preparation meeting with BJP MLAs, former BBMP councillors, and block presidents of various assembly segments from Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Ashoka said they are planning to felicitate Modi who is coming to Bengaluru to attend an Art of Living event on Sunday. “PM will reach HAL Airport at 9am, where BJP workers are planning to felicitate him. Because of him, BJP won West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry and even in Kerala, we have won three seats.

Entire nation has accepted his leadership,” he said. According to Ashoka, Modi will be addressing party workers from Bengaluru and over 15,000 party workers are expected to attend the event. “PM has given half-an-hour’s time for this event. He will then leave for Art of Living,’’ Ashoka said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is taking part in former chief minister BS Yediyyurappa’s Abhimanotsava, an event to mark 50 years of Yediyurappa’s electoral politics, in Chitradurga on May 9.