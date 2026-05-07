Stadium exists for fans, not for VIPs, says JDS Nikhil Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: JDS youth wing state president Nikhil Kumaraswamy launched a sharp attack on the Karnataka government, blaming the greed for free tickets and VVIP passes among legislators for the IPL final being shifted from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad.

Nikhil sarcastically congratulated the state’s leaders, saying they had “gifted” the IPL final to Ahmedabad owing to their obsession with VVIP passes.

“The stadium exists for cricket fans, not for VIPs,” he reiterated.

He expressed disappointment that the mania for free tickets among some legislators had caused the prestigious IPL final to slip out of Bengaluru’s hands. Referring to the BCCI’s decision, Kumaraswamy said it should serve as a “wake-up call” for the State Government.

“By turning the Chinnaswamy Stadium into their personal ticket counter, some people’s irresponsible behaviour has cost us not just one match, but Bengaluru’s national prestige,” he said. Sources, however, said legislators of all three main political parties, including Nikhil’s JDS, had lined up for passes at the KSCA.