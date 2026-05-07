Will contest Sringeri results in court: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the Congress will challenge the Sringeri election recount results in court, alleging that BJP members and election staff tampered with ballot papers — a move he described as a criminal conspiracy.

Speaking to reporters at Mysuru Airport on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of orchestrating the manipulation during vote counting.

“Of the 255 eligible votes cast for Rajegowda, all were disqualified. The BJP was in power at the time, and the ballot papers were tampered with by its members and election staff. This constitutes a criminal conspiracy. Hence, we will contest the Sringeri results in court,” he said.

On the Congress’ victories in the Davangere South and Bagalkot bypolls, the CM attributed the success to public appreciation of the party’s government schemes. “The results show that the people value the Congress government’s initiatives. Opposition parties have no concrete strategy... they only resort to tricks,” he added.

On a potential change in the CM, Siddaramaiah affirmed that the Congress government will complete its five-year term. “I am committed to following the party high command’s decisions regarding any leadership changes. I have no information about a CM change, but I will meet the high command in New Delhi if called,” he said.

On local body elections, the CM confirmed that they would be held soon.

On the issue of Kannadigas allegedly being overlooked for promotions in the Railways, Siddaramaiah clarified that these exams are conducted by the Union Government and reflect its biased approach toward Kannadigas.