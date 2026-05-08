Government departments to take over Greater Bengaluru Authority hospitals, schools?

BENGALURU: Discussions are on at the health and education ministerial level to take over hospitals, schools and colleges run by the five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

GBA schools are known for poor quality education, inadequate infrastructure, staff shortage and delayed salary payment, and hospitals for poor management, lack of medical equipment and infrastructure.

If GBA hospitals and educational institutions are brought under the health and education departments, they would be streamlined for better administration and effective management, and providing better services.

While such considerations were there earlier, there was no significant progress in that direction. Now, with the GBA’s Cadre and Recruitment (C & R) rules awaiting government approval, discussions are happening at the ministerial level, according to a top GBA official. He confirmed that Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa are part of these discussions.