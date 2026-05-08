IAF Wing Commander, wife attacked in road rage case near Jalahalli in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Wing Commander K Santosh Kumar (49) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and his wife, a dentist, were attacked by a gang of six to seven miscreants, in a road rage case near Jalahalli.

The couple, residents of Jalahalli, had gone to an electrical appliance showroom on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru main road to buy a microwave oven. Due to a heavy traffic jam, they had parked their vehicle much before the shop. While returning to their vehicle, they were unable to walk on the footpath, with vehicles randomly parked on it. They asked an auto driver to give them some space.

A person in the passenger seat started abusing the couple and hit the IAF officer with a roadside tree branch. When the couple kept walking, a gang of six to seven miscreants followed and attacked them.

‘Accused followed us in auto’

When the couple tried to call the police control room, the accused fled. Bagalagunte police registered a case.

The IAF officer filed a complaint against unidentified miscreants on Tuesday. The incident happened last Saturday between 9pm and 9.15pm near Jalahalli Cross, towards Ayyappa Temple Road.