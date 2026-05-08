Karnataka Cabinet sub-committee to study Thorat report, SEP unlikely this year

BENGALURU: Even as the Congress government in Karnataka decided not to go ahead with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, it is also unlikely to implement the State Education Policy (SEP) from the current academic year, as the Cabinet on Thursday decided to set up a Cabinet sub-committee to study the final recommendations of the SEP Commission.

The commission’s Chairman Prof Sukhadeo Thorat, a former UGC chairman, had submitted the 2,197-page report to the State Government on August 9, 2025.

“The State Government was scared, given the financial implications as it requires over Rs 10,000 crore annually to implement the SEP. It also faced stiff resistance from certain leaders who run educational institutions. These are the reasons why the cabinet has bought more time to implement the SEP,” informed sources told TNIE.

It has been decided to give the discretion of setting up the Cabinet sub-committee to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.