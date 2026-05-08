Karnataka to move SC for restoration of MGNREGA

BENGALURU: The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to move the Supreme Court against the Centre’s Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM-G) Bill, 2025, seeking
restoration of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005.
While President Droupadi Murmu assented the VB-G RAM-G Bill on December 21, 2025, replacing MGNREGA, the state government had already passed a resolution against VB-G RAM-G, and urged the Centre to reinstate MGNREGA.
“The Centre has not issued a notification for implementation of VB-G RAM-G as yet or given any guidelines either. It has also not given an alternative programme. It has just issued guidelines, except for issuing a circular that the previous year’s half-done and spillover works could be implemented. In the interest of people of the state, it has become inevitable for us to approach court.
Soon we will move the SC to allow the state to prepare an action plan for the current financial year to implement MGNREGA,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said, briefing the media after the cabinet meeting. “Naturally, we will ask for restoration of MGNREGA,” he said.
He alleged that the Centre has taken away the state’s constitutional right to implement the employment scheme which has had an adverse impact on farm labourers.
OTHER DECISIONS
Digital planetarium at Dharwad Regional Science Centre premises at Rs 22cr
Four-lane road along 20.74km on State Highway-5 and 95 under Bangarpet constituency, Kolar district, at Rs 66cr
Approval for ‘Karnataka Motor Transport and Other Allied Workers Social Security and Welfare (Amendment) Bill, 2026’ to set up a separate board for welfare of labourers, including taxi and autorickshaw drivers, through transport department
Immersive Digital Zoo Guide project at Bannerghatta Biological Park, Bengaluru, and Sri Chamarajendra Zoo, Mysuru, under PPP model at Rs 35.22cr and Rs 44.62cr respectively
Aquarium in Bannerghatta Biological Park under PPP model for a period of 30 years on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer basis at Rs 144.40cr
Upgrade Sri Jayadeva Cardiology Hospital, Mysuru, from 400-bed to 600-bed capacity at Rs 180cr
Development of Sri Ghati Subrahmanya Temple in Doddaballapur taluk, at Rs 23.76cr
Third phase of Master Plan project of Sri Kukke Subrahmanya Temple, Dakshina Kannada district, at Rs 604.65cr
Establish three new industrial estates in Kalaburagi and Yadgir under Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation Limited, Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board and State Sector Scheme at Rs 200.07cr
Karnataka Civil Services (General) Recruitment (Amendment) Rules, 2026, to provide 2% reservation of posts in recruitment to services in state for those who have achieved excellence in sports
Adhere to SC order to promote Hidayatullah KA, KAS, to IAS cadre
Drinking water supply facility to Hutti Gold Mines township from Basavasagara Dam at Rs 132.50cr