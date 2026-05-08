Karnataka to move SC for restoration of MGNREGA

BENGALURU: The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to move the Supreme Court against the Centre’s Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM-G) Bill, 2025, seeking

restoration of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005.

While President Droupadi Murmu assented the VB-G RAM-G Bill on December 21, 2025, replacing MGNREGA, the state government had already passed a resolution against VB-G RAM-G, and urged the Centre to reinstate MGNREGA.

“The Centre has not issued a notification for implementation of VB-G RAM-G as yet or given any guidelines either. It has also not given an alternative programme. It has just issued guidelines, except for issuing a circular that the previous year’s half-done and spillover works could be implemented. In the interest of people of the state, it has become inevitable for us to approach court.

Soon we will move the SC to allow the state to prepare an action plan for the current financial year to implement MGNREGA,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said, briefing the media after the cabinet meeting. “Naturally, we will ask for restoration of MGNREGA,” he said.

He alleged that the Centre has taken away the state’s constitutional right to implement the employment scheme which has had an adverse impact on farm labourers.