Karnataka

Karnataka to move SC for restoration of MGNREGA

HK Patil says govt will seek continuation of old rural job scheme, Centre has taken away state’s constitutional right
Newly elected MLA from Davanagere South, Samarth Shamanur (left), accompanied by his parents — Horticulture Minister SS Mallikarun and Davanagere MP Prabha Mallikarjun — arrives at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday.
Newly elected MLA from Davanagere South, Samarth Shamanur (left), accompanied by his parents — Horticulture Minister SS Mallikarun and Davanagere MP Prabha Mallikarjun — arrives at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday.(Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Express News Service
Updated on
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BENGALURU: The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to move the Supreme Court against the Centre’s Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM-G) Bill, 2025, seeking

restoration of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005.

While President Droupadi Murmu assented the VB-G RAM-G Bill on December 21, 2025, replacing MGNREGA, the state government had already passed a resolution against VB-G RAM-G, and urged the Centre to reinstate MGNREGA.

“The Centre has not issued a notification for implementation of VB-G RAM-G as yet or given any guidelines either. It has also not given an alternative programme. It has just issued guidelines, except for issuing a circular that the previous year’s half-done and spillover works could be implemented. In the interest of people of the state, it has become inevitable for us to approach court.

Soon we will move the SC to allow the state to prepare an action plan for the current financial year to implement MGNREGA,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said, briefing the media after the cabinet meeting. “Naturally, we will ask for restoration of MGNREGA,” he said.

He alleged that the Centre has taken away the state’s constitutional right to implement the employment scheme which has had an adverse impact on farm labourers.

OTHER DECISIONS

  • Digital planetarium at Dharwad Regional Science Centre premises at Rs 22cr

  • Four-lane road along 20.74km on State Highway-5 and 95 under Bangarpet constituency, Kolar district, at Rs 66cr

  • Approval for ‘Karnataka Motor Transport and Other Allied Workers Social Security and Welfare (Amendment) Bill, 2026’ to set up a separate board for welfare of labourers, including taxi and autorickshaw drivers, through transport department

  • Immersive Digital Zoo Guide project at Bannerghatta Biological Park, Bengaluru, and Sri Chamarajendra Zoo, Mysuru, under PPP model at Rs 35.22cr and Rs 44.62cr respectively

  • Aquarium in Bannerghatta Biological Park under PPP model for a period of 30 years on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer basis at Rs 144.40cr

  • Upgrade Sri Jayadeva Cardiology Hospital, Mysuru, from 400-bed to 600-bed capacity at Rs 180cr

  • Development of Sri Ghati Subrahmanya Temple in Doddaballapur taluk, at Rs 23.76cr

  • Third phase of Master Plan project of Sri Kukke Subrahmanya Temple, Dakshina Kannada district, at Rs 604.65cr

  • Establish three new industrial estates in Kalaburagi and Yadgir under Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation Limited, Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board and State Sector Scheme at Rs 200.07cr

  • Karnataka Civil Services (General) Recruitment (Amendment) Rules, 2026, to provide 2% reservation of posts in recruitment to services in state for those who have achieved excellence in sports

  • Adhere to SC order to promote Hidayatullah KA, KAS, to IAS cadre

  • Drinking water supply facility to Hutti Gold Mines township from Basavasagara Dam at Rs 132.50cr

MGNREGA