Keep Vrushabhavathi network clean, prevent flooding, says Bengaluru West chief

BENGALURU: With over 100mm of rainfall on April 29 wreaking havoc in Bengaluru, leaving over 500 trees uprooted, over 100 locations waterlogged, and 10 rainfall-related deaths, Bengaluru West City Corporation (BWCC) has given its engineers standing instructions to keep the Vrushabhavathi Valley network clean. The instruction comes following flooding of Mysuru Road, Gaali Anjaneya Swamy temple in the past due to rain, and clogging of drains which link to Vrushabhavathi Valley.

Anticipating summer showers in the coming days, BWCC Commissioner Rajendra KV instructed officials to formulate a scientific plan to ensure smooth flow of water in Vrushabhavathi Valley.

After inspecting the valley near Gaali Anjaneya Swamy temple on Thursday, he said, “Clear the silt and waste immediately and take appropriate measures to facilitate the smooth flow of rainwater. To prevent flooding caused by rising water level in the Vrushabhavathi Valley near Gaali Anjaneya Swamy temple, Kavika, and Nayandahalli Junction during the rainy season, officials must keep the valley clean on a continuous basis,” he said, adding that additional teams will be deployed for cleaning if necessary.

As waterlogging near Gaali Anjaneya Swamy temple keeps resurfacing every monsoon and slows down traffic on Mysuru Road stretch, Rajendra said a temporary catchment pit should be established. After assessing the required capacity, a submersible water pump must be arranged.

The commissioner also directed that necessary steps be taken to prevent the dumping of waste into the valley. He directed that the stormwater drain works must be completed before the commencement of the rainy season. Provisions must be made for the smooth flow of rainwater on the flyover. He also instructed officials to clear silt and maintain cleanliness in the drains located in the middle of the road.