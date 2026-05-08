New centre at Arogya Soudha in Bengaluru to deal with health emergencies

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday inaugurated the Health Emergency Operations Centre (HEOC) at Arogya Soudha in Bengaluru, describing it as a major step towards strengthening the state’s emergency health response system.

Speaking at the inauguration, the minister said the HEOC will function as a central command and control unit to ensure timely decision-making, efficient use of resources and quick dissemination of accurate information to the public during emergencies, helping prevent panic and confusion.

He said the system became necessary after coordination gaps were visible during the Covid-19 pandemic and would improve preparedness for infectious disease outbreaks, fire accidents, natural disasters and other public health emergencies.

Set up under the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission and based on guidelines of the World Health Organization, the centre will operate round the clock and coordinate with the Health and Revenue departments, Disaster Management Authority, Police and Fire services.

He said the facility will maintain direct communication with district administrations and health services to enable real-time information exchange and immediate action, making it an advanced emergency management system for the state.

Health and Family Welfare Secretary Ritwik Ranjanam Pandey, Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, NHM Director Avinash Menon, Health Department Director Dr Rajani and others were present.