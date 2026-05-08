Officials told to speed up SWD desilting in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With the approaching monsoon season raising apprehensions of flooding in low-lying areas in Bengaluru East City Corporation limits like Sai Layout and Vaddar Palya, Commissioner D S Ramesh has strictly directed officials to stay on alert.

While inspecting the progress of ongoing infrastructure and stormwater drain maintenance work at various locations, Ramesh instructed officials to complete all them in quick time without compromising on quality.

“All silt, debris, mud and vegetation in stormwater drains must be cleared on a war footing before the onset of monsoon to ensure free flow of rainwater. Ensure that there is no disruption in connectivity between primary, secondary and tertiary drains,” he told officials.

The commissioner also inspected the railway vent work under way at Geddalahalli and noted that one concrete box has already been fixed as per the plan. He directed officials to complete the remaining work without any delay by the end of May 30.

To ensure smooth flow of rainwater across the corporation limits, the commissioner reviewed desilting and cleaning work of major stormwater drains at Vignanapura, Ramamurthy Nagar and Kalkere.

As dumping of waste on roadsides and drains still remain a concern, Ramesh directed strict action. “Prevent dumping of waste into stormwater and roadside drains and punish the offenders,” he told officials and added that he has instructed increasing monitoring and deployment of marshals at identified