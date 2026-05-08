Rising land prices deterrent in relocation of forest dwellers in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Karnataka forest department has come up with a new strategy to address the issue of rising land prices and speed up voluntary tribal and forest dwellers’ relocation, to mitigate conflict.

The department is customising packages offered to forest dwellers and tribals, based on the location. They have undertaken the task of assessing the cost of land inside forests, with established human settlements. This is happening now because of the steep rise in land prices around two prime tiger reserves in the state -- Bandipur and Nagarahole. Upset with crop losses and making the most of the opportunity, the sale of farm land has increased this year, for creation of resorts and other commercial units.

While this seems to be a good deal for the state exchequer, it has become a concern for the state forest department which is under pressure to speed up voluntary tribal and forest dwellers’ relocation, to mitigate conflict and secure forest patches. The rapid escalation of land cost around forest patches was also flagged at the last State Wildlife Board meeting.

“Commercialisation of areas around buffer zones of forests has been raised multiple times in Wildlife Board meetings. Recently, we flagged the issue of steep price hikes after Forests Minister Eshwar Khandre had said he would discuss the relocation programme with the chief minister on priority basis. Interestingly, the revenue, forest and tribal welfare departments are not keen to invest in land, making execution of the scheme a lot more difficult,” said a State Wildlife Board member, not wanting to named.