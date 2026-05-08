Sexual harassment case: LoP Ashoka slams Karnataka government for ‘shielding’ cop

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition R Ashoka accused the Congress government of protecting a senior police officer facing allegations in a sexual harassment case, despite a committee report reportedly confirming the authenticity of the alleged videos linked to the scandal.

Expressing his displeasure on social media platform ‘X’, Ashoka questioned the State Government’s decision to revoke the suspension of the DGP-rank officer and alleged that this move has sent a wrong message to women across the state. Ashoka questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on why the government is shielding the officer who was about to retire.

He even questioned if an individual had become bigger than the law and criticised the government for allegedly rushing to grant relief to an officer nearing retirement.

Ashoka also alleged that the Congress government has compromised on women’s safety and demanded an explanation.

He said that the people of Karnataka would not forgive any attempt to protect those accused in cases involving crimes against women.

Ashoka hits out at Mamata

Ashoka criticised TMC leader Mamata Banerjee for not resigning as the CM of West Bengal.

He alleged that she has shown disrespect to the Constitution by refusing to resign. “If she has any problem, she should approach the court instead of getting people killed,” he said. Ashoka said if she has any self respect, she should have stepped down gracefully.