Social harmony essential for nation’s progress, says Mohan Bhagwat

MYSURU: Stating that social harmony and emotional integration are essential for India’s progress Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat has urged society to rise above divisions of caste and religion.

He was speaking during a special lecture on topic “Social Harmony as a Catalyst for National Development” as part of the Golden Jubilee Lecture Series of JSS Mahavidyapeetha in Mysuru on Thursday.

On population control bill and uniform civil code, he said demographic imbalance required greater attention than population control and expressed optimism that the UCC would gradually be implemented across the country, as he said democracy requires patience as decisions are shaped collectively by society.

Bhagwat said the Bharatiya concept of ‘Samaj’ differs fundamentally from the Western understanding of society. “Community is not just a congregation of people. It denotes a feeling of oneness,” he said, adding that “Bharat’s civilisational philosophy is rooted in collective responsibility, fraternity and harmony”.

Quoting Swami Vivekananda, Bhagwat said every nation has a mission to accomplish. “For us, land means Mathrubhumi. Our ancestors created the apparatus of this nation. No state created our nation,” he said, stressing that India’s identity is shaped by its civilisation, culture and society.

The RSS chief said development should not be confined to material prosperity alone. “Development means all-round progress and it must reach the last man in society,” he said.

Referring to the principle of Dharma, Bhagwat observed that truth teaches oneness and social responsibility. “Political and economic equality cannot survive without social equality and fraternity,” he said, recalling the views of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Calling for behavioural change to eradicate caste divisions, Bhagwat urged people to interact more closely across communities. “Visit each other’s houses, become friends with families from every section of society and cultivate harmony in daily life,” he said.