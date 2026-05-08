TN Governor’s move to block TVK from forming government wrong: DyCM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Karnataka DCM and KPCC chief DK Shivakumar said that the Tamil Nadu Governor doesn’t have any power to stop TVK from forming a government and proving the majority on the floor of the House.

The DyCM said the Governor must allow government formation in Tamil Nadu. “In Karnataka, the Governor had permitted BS Yediyurappa to do so.

Parties that won more seats have previously been allowed to form governments. Vajpayee, too was similarly permitted to form a government and prove his majority on the floor of the House. But denying that opportunity to TVK now is wrong,” he said.

Shivakumar said the sentiments of the people of the state must be respected. “The opportunity to prove the majority must be given. If the majority is not proven, the next option can be explored,” he said.