Water crisis hits Ballari’s jeans industry in Karnataka

BALLARI: The denim washing and processing industry in Ballari has been severely affected following an acute shortage of water over the past two weeks, forcing several units to scale down operations and some even temporarily suspending production.

More than 55 jeans washing units are operating in Ballari city and are reportedly struggling to continue operations owing to water scarcity. Industry owners said only a handful of units are currently functioning with limited capacity, while the remaining have either shut down or are operating intermittently depending on the availability of water tankers.

The crisis has dealt a major blow to production activities and employment in the local garment sector, which depends heavily on water for washing, dyeing and finishing processes.

Unit owners said daily production has dropped drastically, resulting in delayed orders and mounting financial losses.

Pollux Mallikarjun, a unit owner, said that the shortage began nearly two weeks ago following irregular water supply and depletion of available sources. With no alternative arrangements in place, many entrepreneurs are now relying on private water tankers, significantly increasing operational costs.

Several workers employed in the sector have also expressed concern over reduced working hours and uncertainty in wages as production activities continue to decline. Owners of the washing units have urged the district administration to intervene immediately and ensure adequate water supply to industrial areas. They appealed for temporary measures such as dedicated tanker supply and long-term solutions to prevent recurring disruptions to the industry.

Industry stakeholders said the sector in Ballari provides livelihood to hundreds of workers directly and indirectly and warned that prolonged disruption could affect local economy and small-scale businesses dependent on the garment trade. They have requested the authorities to convene a meeting with industrial representatives and address the crisis on priority before the situation worsens further.