5 crore saplings to be planted across Karnataka, lakes to be revived

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA), in collaboration with Dhare Foundation, is launching a large-scale environmental initiative to plant 5 crore saplings across the state, including 2 crore saplings in and around Bengaluru under the ‘Green Ring Bengaluru’ mission, and 3 crore saplings across other districts of the state, as part of an ecological conservation initiative.

KSLSA member secretary H Shashidhara Shetty said KSLSA will coordinate with the forest department to arrange for saplings and act as a facilitator to identify government land. Dhare Foundation will take care of finances for the project through corporate social responsibility funds.

On the execution framework, it was informed that scientific plantation methods -- Miyawaki, agroforestry, avenue plantation based on geography -- will be adopted, and saplings monitored through GPS tagging and geo-mapping, besides monthly tracking of survival and growth. The initiative also includes lake rejuvenation. Karnataka has more than 45,000 lakes, many of which are degraded.