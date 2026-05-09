Alcohol in beverage tax policy to be enforced from May 11: Karnataka government

BENGALURU: Alcohol in Beverage (AIB) is the new Excise Policy in Karnataka. It replaces the over six-decade-old taxation policy on bulk litre of alcohol. The State Government on Friday issued the final notification on the new tax policy announcing the Karnataka Excise (Excise Duties and Fees) (2nd Amendment) Rules, 2026. The same shall come into force with effect from May 11.

The government had issued a draft notification on the proposed amendment on April 18 calling for objections and suggestions, which have been “considered”.

Karnataka is the first state in India to bring in AIB taxation policy.

AIB means the “alcohol content/volume per litre of liquor such as brandy, whisky, gin, rum, beer, wine, fruit wine, fortified wine,” read the notification. The government has slashed the excise slabs under which alcohol in Karnataka is sold (as per the maximum retail price), from 16 to eight now.

The first five slabs (priced between lowest and competitive MRP) contribute around 75% to the Excise revenue and it is these slabs which will be most affected by the new tax policy. The MRP on the most sold 180 ml (nip) tetra packs of Indian Made Liquor (IML) whiskey, rum, brandy, gin, vodka will go up by at least 20%, said industry sources.

The manufacturers of low cost IML have expressed concern that the proposed system may “disproportionately benefit multinational premium brands while placing domestic distilleries and regional manufacturers at a competitive disadvantage, potentially affecting local investments and employment,” said placed sources.