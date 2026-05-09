BSY Abhimanotsava in Chitradurga today, BJP biggies, seers to attend

CHITRADURGA: The stage is set for ‘BSY Abhimanotsava’, a programme commemorating former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s 50-year political journey—from president of Shikaripura Town Municipal Council to four-time chief minister.

With the new West Bengal government led by Suvendu Adhikari taking oath on Saturday morning, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah taking part in the oath-taking ceremony, the BSY Abhimanotsava programme which was to be held at 11am, was deferred to 2pm. Shah will fly from Kolkata to Shivamogga on a special flight, and from there to

Chitradurga in a chopper at 4pm. He will address the gathering around 4.10pm, by which time all other leaders, except Yediyurappa, will complete their speeches.

Though the programme will recall Yediyurappa’s political life, the main aim is to give party workers a shot in the arm to work towards bringing the BJP to power in 2028. The party, which has been on the backfoot since its debacle in 2023, is making all efforts to rejuvenate its ranks. Saturday’s programme will act as a catalyst for BJP workers, a senior leader said on condition of anonymity.

Union ministers Pralhad Joshi, V Somanna, Shobha Karandlaje, HD Kumaraswamy, Opposition leader in the Assembly R Ashoka, Opposition leader in the Council Chaluvadi Narayanaswamy, former CMs DV Sadananda Gowda, Jagadish Shettar, Basavaraj Bommai and others will attend.

State BJP president BY Vijayendra is leaving no stone unturned in making the programme a grand success. He told TNIE that it is a non-political event commemorating his father BS Yediyurappa’s political journey.