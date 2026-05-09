Grama panchayat elections in Karnataka will be completed by the year end: Minister Priyank Kharge

KALABURAGI: Grama Panchayat Elections in the State would be completed by the end of December this year, said Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge who is also Kalaburagi district in-charge minister here on Saturday.

Speaking with press persons here, Priyank Kharge said that the last day to file objections to the demarcation of Gram Panchayat boundaries was over on May 8 and the elections will be held soon. After this election, the Taluk Panchayat and Zilla Panchayat elections will also be held, he said.

Responding to a question about the drinking water problem in Kalaburagi district, he said that there is no shortage of funds for drinking water. New bore-wells have been drilled in 21 villages in the villages facing water crises. Water is being supplied to 4 villages through tankers. A grant of Rs 5 crore has been provided to each district for providing water during summer. If required more funds will be provided after spending this amount.

In addition, Rs. 17.30 crore grant has been provided by the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board to the jurisdictional districts.. He said that a task force has been formed under the chairmanship of the MLAs and drinking water works will be carried out as decided by these Task Forces.

The minister said that he has already met Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar along with MLAs of Kalaburagi district M.Y. Patil and B.R. Patil regarding the drinking water problem in the district during the summer and has urged Maharashtra to release drinking water from the Bhima river.

Speaking about the expansion of the cabinet in the state, Priyank Kharge said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the party high command will decide at the appropriate time.

Kalaburagi South MLA Allama Prabhu Patil, MLC Thippanappa Kamakanur, GESCOM President Praveen Patil, Kalaburagi Urban Development Authority President Mazhar Alam Khan, Guarantee Implementation Authority District unit President Chandrika Parameshwar, and Bheemarayanagudi KADA President Babu Honnanayak were also present along with the minister.