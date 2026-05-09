I don’t oppose drinking alcohol, but it shouldn’t become addiction: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said while he doesn’t oppose drinking alcohol, he stressed that it should not become an addiction.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Sahakara Samruddhi Soudha, the new administrative office of the Registrar Of Cooperative Societies on Ali Asker Road in Bengaluru.

While explaining the importance of co-operative societies and how they have become an integral part of rural economy by streamlining milk procurement, the CM said once there was a discussion in the Parliament that milk from villages are coming to cities and towns, and whiskey and brandy from cities like alcohol are reaching the rural areas.

“Today, most people drink alcohol, even Gods consumed alcohol. Even many of my cabinet colleagues drink,” he said, recalling how former minister RL Jalappa made fun of non-drinkers by asking them “Why were you born?”

Continuing, the CM said there is nothing wrong in drinking but it should never become an addiction. Siddaramaiah said that the construction of the new building started in 2023 and the four-storey building is now ready at a cost of Rs 19.43 crore.

Stating that no sector can remain outside the cooperative sector, the CM said that 60% of people live in rural areas and cooperative societies should work for the betterment of farmers.

Noting that the farmers’ economic conditions had improved due to milk cooperative societies, Siddaramaiah said the state was producing 1 crore litres of milk daily. He, however, said that milk production should improve in north Karnataka.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said cooperative societies are institutions for creating new leaders and young leaders.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil, MLA Rizwan Arshad, MLC Bilkis Banu, Registrar of Cooperative Societies Kantaraju, and others were present.