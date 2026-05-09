Karnataka cabinet expansion likely by May-end, says Saleem Ahmed

HUBBALLI, BELAGAVI: Stating that expansion of the Karnataka cabinet is likely to take place by the end of this month, Congress leader Saleem Ahmed said that the party high command has been requested to give a chance to the new faces in the cabinet. “We are confident that the cabinet expansion is likely to happen soon, and a request has been made in this regard with the leadership. However, the final decision will be taken by the party high command. We are also hoping the new faces could get a chance in the cabinet,” Saleem, who is also government chief whip, told reporters in Hubballi on Friday.
The date could be finalised once Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar meet the central leaders, he added.
On the party’s performance in the recent bypolls to Davanagere South and Bagalkot, the Congress leader said that the party was concerned about the reduced margin in Davanagere South. Taking action, the party has suspended MLC Abdul Jabbar, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has confirmed holding a probe over the reduced margin, he added.
He, however, said, supporting the five guarantees implemented by the government, people in both the constituencies have voted for Congress. The successful implementation of these guarantees would help the party to come back to power in the state in 2028, he claimed.
Meanwhile, Saleem lashed out at the BJP and officials of the Election Commission over the outcome of the recounting of the postal ballots of the Sringeri assembly segment, and charged that it was a conspiracy hatched by the BJP. They have declared the defeat of the candidate who had won and declared the victory of the one who was defeated, he said.
Top brass’ decision final, says Satish Jarkiholi
On recent remarks by CM Siddaramaiah that he would continue in office for the full five-year term if directed by the Congress high command, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi backed the statement and attempted to put speculation over leadership change to rest. “Siddaramaiah has been chosen as CM for five years. There is no need for repeated discussions on this issue,” he said, adding that the Congress leadership in the state would abide by any decision taken by the party high command.
“The high command’s decision is final, and all of us are committed to following it,” Satish asserted, signalling the party’s attempt to maintain unity amid continuing political discussions over the state leadership.