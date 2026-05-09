Karnataka cabinet expansion likely by May-end, says Saleem Ahmed

HUBBALLI, BELAGAVI: Stating that expansion of the Karnataka cabinet is likely to take place by the end of this month, Congress leader Saleem Ahmed said that the party high command has been requested to give a chance to the new faces in the cabinet. “We are confident that the cabinet expansion is likely to happen soon, and a request has been made in this regard with the leadership. However, the final decision will be taken by the party high command. We are also hoping the new faces could get a chance in the cabinet,” Saleem, who is also government chief whip, told reporters in Hubballi on Friday.

The date could be finalised once Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar meet the central leaders, he added.

On the party’s performance in the recent bypolls to Davanagere South and Bagalkot, the Congress leader said that the party was concerned about the reduced margin in Davanagere South. Taking action, the party has suspended MLC Abdul Jabbar, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has confirmed holding a probe over the reduced margin, he added.

He, however, said, supporting the five guarantees implemented by the government, people in both the constituencies have voted for Congress. The successful implementation of these guarantees would help the party to come back to power in the state in 2028, he claimed.