Politics was not transactional & commercial: BJP MLC Adagur Vishwanath

BENGALURU: BJP MLC Adagur Vishwanath painted a dour picture of how money has devoured the soul of Indian democracy and lamented the death of self-respect and simplicity that once defined politics.

Speaking to The New Indian Express ahead of his 79th birthday on Sunday, the former minister recalled his maiden victory in 1978 with deep emotion. “The then CM Devaraj Urs gave us Rs 20,000 each. My father added Rs 10,000. I spent another Rs 10,000-15,000. With just Rs 45,000, I won my first election as MLA. Today, it feels like a dream,” he said, his voice filled with a mix of pride and sorrow.

Vishwanath, who walked the dusty streets of Karnataka’s ‘Rice Bowl’ — KR Nagar seeking votes, remembered how ordinary citizens treated leaders with genuine respect and affection. “People would invite me into their homes and offer Rs 10 placed respectfully on a beetle leaf, and place their hand on my head and bless me. That warmth, that swabhiman - it is missing today,” he recalled.

The contrast he drew was stark and heartbreaking. “Even those working in plush offices, earning up to Rs 2 lakh per month, now ask ‘Where is our money?’ and sadly, they collect it too. The old self-respect has vanished,” he lamented.