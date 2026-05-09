Vijay’s rise shows rejection of Dravidian politics in TN: BJP Mysuru MP Yaduveer

BENGALURU: BJP Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on Friday attributed the political rise of former actor and TVK chief Joseph Vijay to the rejection of Dravidian politics by the people of Tamil Nadu.

“Well, everything is clear in hindsight, obviously. But I would say we’re all surprised at the ascent of Vijay and his party TVK, and we wish him all the best. Again, the rejection of Dravidian politics, I think, isn’t a surprise to any of us.

People were fed up with their (Dravidian parties) ... divisive policies, their sort of overly burdening the state with their bad fiscal management, and this has been a reaction to that certainly,” he told reporters after calling on DCM D K Shivakumar in Bengaluru to discuss irrigation projects of Mysuru region.

“The fact that he has got a higher mandate than Dravidian parties is something that has to be looked into, I think, for all of us in India; it’s a matter to study,” he said.

Wadiyar recalled that Tamil Nadu as a state has shown this phenomenon many times under MGR (actor and former TN CM M G Ramachandran) and then once again in the 90s. “Nonetheless, I think to singularly say that this is just a wave would also do it a disservice because it is a popular mandate of the people,” he said.