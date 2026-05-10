90-year-old killed in Mysuru, body dumped in septic tank

MYSURU: A 90-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her close acquaintance, who later dumped her body in a septic tank at his house, as she was allegedly demanding that he return the money she had lent him. The incident occurred at a village in KR Nagar of Mysuru district.

The police said that Gowramma, who was living in Tippur village, was allegedly killed by Veerabhadra, a 50-year-old farmer from the same village. Gowramma had been living alone as she had distanced herself from her three children. To earn a living, she lent money on interest and did farming. Veerabhadra, who was reportedly close to her for nearly 15 years, helped her in managing her farmland and daily needs.

Some two weeks ago, Veerabhadra sought money from Gowramma for personal work. She withdrew Rs 75,000 and lent it to him after he assured her that he would pay her back within two days.

But when he failed to return the money even after a week, Gowramma reportedly started pressuring him which led to frequent arguments between them. On April 27, Veerabhadra allegedly visited her house, strangled her to death, and later dumped her body in the newly constructed septic toilet pit at his residence, the police said.

When Gowramma was not seen in the village for many days, her children filed a missing person’s complaint with the police. During the investigation, the police found out that Veerabhadra was close to the elderly woman, but had gone missing, raising a strong suspicion from the police.

The police traced him on Friday. During the interrogation, Veerabhadra confessed to the murder and gave the police the location of the body.