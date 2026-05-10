After Bengal, RSS may boost BJP’s poll prospects in Karnataka

BENGALURU: As the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s grassroots mobilisation contributed to the BJP’s victory in the recent West Bengal Assembly election, a similar exercise is expected in Karnataka ahead of the 2028 Assembly polls.

Celebrating its centenary, the Sangh has already planned extensive activities in Karnataka and is planning to expand its base, which could help the BJP.

The frequent, albeit scheduled, visits of RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat to Karnataka is viewed as a morale booster for the BJP. Bhagwat had camped in Karnataka for a couple of days as part of a training programme for Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh swayamsevaks.

On Thursday, he attended an event at the Suttur Mutt in Mysuru.

However, an RSS functionary categorically stated that Bhagwat’s visit has nothing to do with politics, as the RSS will not interfere in such matters. The functionary added that the RSS will address the core issues of social harmony, family values, swadeshi, environment, and civic sense.