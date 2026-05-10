After Bengal, RSS may boost BJP’s poll prospects in Karnataka

BENGALURU: As the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s grassroots mobilisation contributed to the BJP’s victory in the recent West Bengal Assembly election, a similar exercise is expected in Karnataka ahead of the 2028 Assembly polls.
Celebrating its centenary, the Sangh has already planned extensive activities in Karnataka and is planning to expand its base, which could help the BJP.
The frequent, albeit scheduled, visits of RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat to Karnataka is viewed as a morale booster for the BJP. Bhagwat had camped in Karnataka for a couple of days as part of a training programme for Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh swayamsevaks.
On Thursday, he attended an event at the Suttur Mutt in Mysuru.
However, an RSS functionary categorically stated that Bhagwat’s visit has nothing to do with politics, as the RSS will not interfere in such matters. The functionary added that the RSS will address the core issues of social harmony, family values, swadeshi, environment, and civic sense.
In West Bengal, the BJP has reportedly won 51 of the 68 Assembly seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and swept all the 16 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). In Karnataka, the Ruling Congress has been facing a backlash from a section of the SCs even as the Siddaramaiah government claimed that it had implemented internal quota for SCs. The STs are also unhappy with the government as two of its leaders, B Nagendra and KN Rajanna, were dropped from the cabinet. The BJP, with the help of RSS feedback, is likely to harp on these issues, observed political analysts.
Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, had started organising the SC-right community for the party. The issue of Dalit CM may also be a poll plank for the BJP as the 2028 elections approach, added a source.
The BJP is also using the recent Assam poll results to portray the Congress’ appeasement politics, as 18 of the 19 Congress candidates who won are Muslims.
In Karnataka, the BJP has not missed an opportunity to brand the Congress government as pro-Muslim, as it has come down heavily each time a welfare scheme is announced for the community.