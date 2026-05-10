Bengaluru-based University of Agricultural Sciences to confer 1,115 degrees on May 12

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru-based University of Agricultural Sciences will hold its 60th convocation at the Dr Babu Rajendra Prasad International Convention Centre on the GKVK campus on May 12. Governor and Chancellor Thaawarchand Gehlot will preside over the ceremony, while Agriculture Minister and Pro-Chancellor N Chaluvarayaswamy will be the chief guest. Former UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar will deliver the convocation address.

A total of 1,115 students will receive degrees, including 747 bachelor’s degrees, 260 master’s degrees and 108 doctoral degrees. The university will also award 140 gold medals and certificates for academic excellence during 2024-25 to 55 students.

Among the notable achievers is Prem Kumar KE from Kolar district, son of a driver, who secured 10 donor gold medals in his 15 gold medal tally and is currently pursuing postgraduate studies at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi. Krishna Priya R from Kerala secured eight medals in postgraduate studies and has been selected as an agricultural officer in Kerala.

The university will also confer honorary doctorates on GVK Naidu, Srikanta HK and Aravind TM for their contributions to agriculture, agri-business and rural development. Naidu is being honoured for modernising India’s horticulture sector and strengthening farmer-centric supply chains.

Srikanta is recognised for promoting sustainable horticulture, eco-friendly agriculture and rural entrepreneurship. Aravind is a pioneer in precision farming, protected cultivation, floriculture and sustainable resource management practices in modern agriculture.