BS Yediyurappa paved way for BJP entry to South: Amit Shah

CHITRADURGA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday showered praise on former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, calling him a “rare leader” who was never after power, but the one who preferred to build the party in Karnataka.

After taking part in the BSY Abhimanotsava to celebrate 50 years of Yediyurappa’s political journey, the Union minister said, “In 2014, BJP was about to form the government at the Centre with Narendra Modi as Prime Minister. I was the general secretary of the party at that time. Surprisingly, when I was at Gujarat Bhavan, I got a letter from Yediyurappa. The letter said: “My priority is Karnataka and I want to bring BJP back to power in the state, hence don’t make me a minister in the Union cabinet.”

He said, “I have seen people who after becoming Union ministers try to become chief ministers. But Yediyurappa rejected the opportunity and led the BJP movement in Karnataka and brought it to power.”

‘BSY had big role in turning B’luru into a tech hub’

Shah lauded Yediyurappa for playing a vital role in making Bengaluru a global tech hub and said he will be remembered forever for his service to the state.