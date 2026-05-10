BS Yediyurappa’s sweat, sacrifice built BJP in Karnataka: PM Modi says in letter

CHITRADURGA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated former chief minister and BJP stalwart BS Yediyurappa on reaching the 50-year milestone of his political career.

The letter, which was framed and handed over to Yediyurappa, was read out to the gathering by Union minister Pralhad Joshi.

In the letter, Modi stated, “At a time when the BJP was unfairly branded as a party in just some regions, Yediyurappa played a defining role in dispelling them and demonstrating that it is a party of every Indian, no matter which region he or she lives in”.

Stating that the Abhimanotsava is not only a moment of celebration for Karnataka, but also an opportunity for countless party karyakartas across India to draw inspiration, he wrote.

“Although I am unable to be physically present at this special Abhimanotsava, my mind is certainly there among all those gathered to honour a leader who has devoted himself to public service and nation-building,” he added.

Expressing happiness for working closely with Yediyurappa for many years, Modi said, “He has always been warm, affectionate, hard-working and humble. I have seen him in moments of struggle and in moments of success. Through every phase, one thing has remained constant -- his absolute commitment to the people of Karnataka and to the ideals of our party.”